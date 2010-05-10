Eyjafjallajökull Ash Wreaking Havoc Across Europe, And It Could Get Even Worse

Be aware that Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull continues to open and shut airports across Europe, causing delays.



It’s all pretty unpredictable of course, and if you’re planning on air travel in the region there’s really nothing that can do to avoid this, but just have a back-up plan since anything can happen.

Also expect more pain for related industries.

Airwise:

Trans-atlantic flights remain affected and are required to undergo significant rerouting, leading to some delays, the agency said earlier in a statement. “However, significant numbers of cancellations have not occurred.”

Italian airports reopened from 1200 GMT on Sunday, following closure of a large part of the airspace in the north of the country in the morning, the civil aviation authority ENAC said.

Airports in the eastern part of northern Italy and in Venice, Trieste and Rimini had remained open, ENAC said.

Several northern Spanish airports, including Barcelona, reopened on Sunday after being shut on Saturday. But the Spanish civil aviation authority said a change in the direction of the ash cloud had forced them to close seven airports as of 1400 GMT: Asturias, Santander, Bilbao, Salamanca, Valladolid, Leon and Burgos. All other airports were open.

Ireland expects to impose restrictions to traffic at western airports later on Sunday as ash from the Icelandic volcano drifts back over the country.

In Portugal, over 150 flights were canceled as the airport in the country’s second city, Porto, remained shut and was not expected to reopen until 0600 GMT, air traffic control said.

Note that Eyjafjallajökull’s volcanic activity is ongoing. According to Earth Times, ‘A series of tremors have also been registered which experts said were a “clear indication” that fresh magma is on the way to the volcano, he said, adding the agency was preparing for eruptions to keep going on.’

