18 New iPhone Apps You Need To Try

Freshen up your iPhone with some new apps that will enhance your smartphone experience.
Whether you’re looking to kill time, become more productive, or even form a new habit, the following apps are sure to make your smartphone even more enjoyable.
Dots is an addicting and simple puzzle game that became very popular just days after its launch. The premise: You have to clear the board by connecting dots of the same colour in less than one minute. You can also buy power ups to help you clear the board faster and compare your best score with your Twitter and Facebook friends.
Price: Free
Google's search app recently added Google Now, an intelligent, voice-powered service similar to Apple's Siri.
Google's Search app for iPhone and iPad was recently update to include the search giant's Siri-like Google Now service.
Google Now gives users answers before they ask. For example, it can analyse your email and search history to provide you with weather and traffic conditions before you start your day.
It's definitely worth an upgrade if you haven't checked it out already.
Price: Free
Triage is a new basic email app that helps you get to inbox zero. While it doesn't replace your mail app, whenever you have a free moment you can quickly chip away at emails to make sure your unread count is always low.
Price: $1.99
Loverly Weddings is the first wedding search engine.
The app pulls in curated bridal inspiration from blogs and shops on the web to help plan the perfect wedding.
The app isn't just full of dresses users can explore groom outfits, wedding cakes, and much more.
Price: Free
Waterin is a very simple app for iPhone and iPad that helps you remember to drink 8 glasses of water a day.
If its a particularly hot day, you can up the ante and make sure you drink more water.
Price: Free
1 Second Everyday helps you to remember everyday for the rest of your life.
The app's creator says:
For almost 2 years now, I've been recording 1 second every day, so I'll never forget another day ever again. This project has had such a profoundly positive impact on my life, that I've passionately developed an App that will make it extraordinarily easy for anyone to do this too.
Reliving every single day of my life at age 30 in 6 minutes has provided me with a treasured perspective on life. It holds me accountable for making each day count.
Price: $0.99
Circles is a new iPhone and iPad game that's similar to the 1980s classic Simon.
You can play against the computer or with your friends and there are more than 120 levels.
A percentage of each sale will be donated to help fund Alzheimer's research and support programs.
Price: $0.99
Do you spend a lot of time managing your to-do list but never really get anything done?
24me is a personal assistant app that automatically creates a daily to do list for you by pulling in information from your email, social networks, service providers, banks, and more.
You can also share tasks with others in real-time.
Price: Free
Now is a social map app that lets you see what people are doing around where you are.
If you personalise the app with Instagram, you can share and see your friends' public photos from all around you.
Price: Free
Interesting is a simple app that shows you interesting content. The app's algorithms strip away the junk news and only show you interesting stuff.
You don't have to set anything up, log in, or mark anything as read. It's just a bunch of links to read, updated every five minutes.
Price: $0.99
Since downloading Sosh a few weeks ago, it's been our go-to app when we want to find a new place to eat, have drinks, find brunch, or do find anything else to do.
Sosh curates the best places itself from reliable sources like New York Magazine, Thrillist, and other blogs and publications.
Sosh is coming to Chicago, Boston, and LA very soon with more cities to follow.
Price: Free
Yahoo Weather just recently went through a huge redesign and the result is beautiful.
Yahoo Weather is now clean, informative, and beautiful. The app is packed with gestures and displays photos that match your location, time of day, and current weather conditions.
Price: Free
Hype Machine's app for iPhone is one of our new favourite music discovery apps. The app pulls in music from blogs and artists from around the world.
It's easy to listen to the most popular tracks of the day and find new songs you love.
Hype Machine also picks an album each week that you can stream in its entirety before you buy it. Best of all, there aren't any ads or monthly fees.
Price: $3.99
Ridiculous Fishing is a new game that is beautifully designed. It challenges you to see how deep down you can fish and how many creatures you can catch as your reel your line back up.
Price: $2.99
Have you ever run into a friend on the street and watch to catch up but can't set a specific date and time? Ketchup helps you remember exactly which people you want to hang out with and what you want to do.
Using the power of Facebook, the app helps users to create a social to do list and send and accept requests to hang out with friends.
Price: Free
As summer concert season approaches, SeatGeek can help you find the best tickets at the best price.
SeatGeek helps users visualise concert arenas and choose exactly what seats they want.
The app pulls in ticket listing from more than 120 ticket resellers including major sites like eBay, TicketsNow, Ticket Exchange, StubHub, Craigslist, and even Ticketmaster.
SeatGeek's best feature is its huge interactive venue maps that let you zoom in exactly on a particular section of a venue.
Price: Free
Touchfit: GSP is a new fitness app that is packed with over 500 videos to help you get in shape.
The app stars MMA World Champion Georges St-Pierre, showing you exactly how to master strength, power, endurance, and flexibility.
Workouts can be completely personalised to meet your own fitness goals anywhere anytime.
Price: $6.99
Contact management app Brewster recently updated with the ability to access your data on the web in addition to mobile.
Besides web access, Brewster now also includes easier and faster contact sharing.
Price: Free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.