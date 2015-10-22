Apple releases seven new adverts for the Watch

Max Slater-Robins


Apple has released seven new TV ads for the Apple Watch on its YouTube channel, many of which focus on the time, and effort, saving potential of the device. 

The new ads fit in with the previous six, released last month, which were all 0:15 spots designed to show on TVs

The content of the adverts highlights features such as Apple Pay, fitness tracking, and quick, easily dismissable notifications. Apple has been pushing the utility of the Watch, focusing on the time-saving elements. 

Here are the adverts

NOW WATCH: Take a look inside the $US90 million superyacht that can travel nearly 5,000 miles on one tank of fuel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.