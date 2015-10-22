Apple releases seven new adverts for the Watch





Apple has released seven new TV ads for the Apple Watch on its YouTube channel, many of which focus on the time, and effort, saving potential of the device.

The new ads fit in with the previous six, released last month, which were all 0:15 spots designed to show on TVs.

The content of the adverts highlights features such as Apple Pay, fitness tracking, and quick, easily dismissable notifications. Apple has been pushing the utility of the Watch, focusing on the time-saving elements.

Here are the adverts:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.