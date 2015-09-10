10 new features coming to the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is getting its first major software update with watchOS 2.

Apple showed off the changes during its media event on Wednesday, where the company is also expected to show off the latest models on theiPhone.

We got our first preview of watchOS 2 earlier this year, but it’s a good time to revisit the new features Apple Watch owners will get on September 16.

The biggest change coming to the Apple Watch is the ability to run apps directly on the device. Apple You currently have to load all third-party apps from a paired iPhone over Bluetooth, which isn't ideal when you don't have your iPhone around. It also creates longer loading times for opening and using apps, which should be alleviated considerably once Apple Watch apps are stored directly on the device. Apps running natively will also allow them to do things like access the Watch's heart rate sensor, which will make it easier to use a workout app like Strava. The Apple Watch will also be able to connect to your saved WiFi networks independently from a paired iPhone, which means your iPhone can be turned off in the house and your Watch can still be connected to the internet. You can choose from a bunch of new faces, including a custom photo from your Camera Roll. Apple Apple has moving time lapse faces for cities like New York, London, and Hong Kong. You can also pick a photo from your Watch's Camera Roll to be the face, or rotate through an album of your favourite photos automatically. Apps can have custom complications running right on the Apple Watch's face. Apple Custom complications allow developers to put the most important parts of their apps directly on the Watch's face. For instance, your favourite sports app could show a game's score, or a flight tracking app could show your departure time. 'Time Travel' on the Apple Watch lets you go into the future to see what's coming. Apple It's not going to literally let you travel through time, of course, but Apple has built a nifty feature that lets you use the Watch's Digital Crown to scroll back or forward in time. The idea is that you can easily see what the weather will be during a meeting you have scheduled for tomorrow, or see yesterday's biggest news headlines. Nightstand mode will replace your alarm clock. Apple The new Nighstand mode in watchOS 2 will turn the Apple Watch into an alarm clock when you place it on its side while connected to a charger. The Digital Crown will become your snooze button in the morning and the side button will shut the alarm off. You'll be able to reply to emails. Apple Email notifications on the Apple Watch will now let you reply using Siri to dictate a message. Transit directions will help you get around in a big city. Apple Apple is adding transit directions to its Maps app on the iPhone in iOS 9, and the Apple Watch gets the same feature with watchOS 2. Keep more friends in your Rolodex of contacts. Apple You will be able to add multiple groups of up to 12 contacts for quick access from the Apple Watch's dedicated side button. You'll be able to send sketches in multiple colours to liven things up. Apple Make those flowers extra pretty.

