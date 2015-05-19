LEAKED: These are the new features Apple is reportedly developing for the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch just officially launched last month, but it looks like Apple already has a ton of new features in store for the device.

Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac just published a new report detailing these features, which include a new “Find My Watch” functionality, integration with Apple TV, and new health capabilities.

Gurman has a strong track record when it comes to reporting details on upcoming Apple products. He reported accurate information about the Apple Watch and iPhone 6 before both products launched last year.

There’s no indication when these features will actually be released for the Apple Watch, but Gurman says some of them may be introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

Here’s what his sources are saying about Apple’s next big update for the Apple Watch:

“Find My Watch,” similar to “Find My iPhone,” will help you recover your lost Apple Watch and remotely lock it or wipe its data. This feature will also be able to notify you if you leave your phone behind while wearing the watch.

This feature will also be able to notify you if you leave your phone behind while wearing the watch. The Apple Watch may also soon be able to notify you if your heartbeat is irregular, according to Gurman. However, this feature is less likely to surface due to liability concerns and government regulation.

However, this feature is less likely to surface due to liability concerns and government regulation. Sleep tracking and blood pressure monitoring are likely to appear in the Apple Watch in the near future , while sensors that measure your blood sugar and glucose levels could arrive down the road.

, while sensors that measure your blood sugar and glucose levels could arrive down the road. Apple may allow third parties to develop “Complications” for the Apple Watch . Complications are the widgets on the watch that show you the time, weather, etc. Apple is already reportedly testing a Complication for Twitter on the Apple Watch. Right now, the Apple Watch only supports third-party apps, not Complications.

. Complications are the widgets on the watch that show you the time, weather, etc. Apple is already reportedly testing a Complication for Twitter on the Apple Watch. Right now, the Apple Watch only supports third-party apps, not Complications. Apple wants you to use the Apple Watch as a remote for the Apple TV, too, and it plans to market the watch this way when the next-generation Apple TV is released — which could happen next month.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Apple Watch is that it doesn’t really do many things that you can’t already do with your iPhone. But, based on Gurman’s report, it sounds like Apple is working on building out features that are unique to the watch, especially when it comes to health and fitness.

The Apple Watch was supposed to come with some of these health features, like the ability to measure your stress levels, but Apple scrapped them at the last minute because they didn’t work well, The Wall Street Journal reported.

With its current software, the Apple Watch lets you do a few cool things you can’t do with an iPhone — such as the ability to send your heartbeat to another wearer — but it sounds like Apple is building more features that could make its smartwatch more unique.

