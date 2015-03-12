The most accurate Apple analyst in the world says new Apple Watch designs are coming this fall

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith The Apple Watch could come in new styles soon.

Apple is working on new casings for the Apple Watch that could launch as early as fall 2015, according to Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities. Apple Insider obtained Kuo’s report.

Kuo says the new casings will go into production this fall and could go on sale around the same time. But if we had to guess, there’s a chance Apple may not start selling the new designs until early 2016 for the second iteration of the Apple Watch.

The current Apple Watch comes in three casing options: Aluminium, steel, or 18-karat gold. Kuo says Apple is experimenting with other materials for the new casings.

Kuo has a strong record of getting Apple product rumours correct, ranging from products like the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the new 12-inch MacBook.

