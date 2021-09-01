The rumored Apple Watch features hint at the tech giant’s bigger plans to make the wearable an indispensable, everyday healthcare device

Apple Watch Series 6. Matt Monath Photography for Business Insider

The Apple Watch may eventually have features like blood pressure monitoring and a thermometer.

A new version is expected in September, when Apple typically debuts new products.

The company may face delays in the technology as they continue to develop healthcare wearables.

Ahead of Apple’s expected 2021 keynote event, rumors are circulating on features the company will eventually add to its Apple Watch.

One of the most popular theories is that the watch will include a new blood pressure monitor and a built-in thermometer, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The thermometer is intended to help with fertility planning, and could be available as soon as next year, according to the Journal.

Apple is expected to release its Apple Watch 7 in the coming weeks, but its more ambitious health-related features aren’t expected before 2022, the Journal reported.

Health monitoring and tracking have always been popular features among wearers of the technology. Apple’s Series 6 watch introduced customers to blood oxygen readings, measure an electrocardiogram, and detect hard falls. With the latest rumored updates, it is expected Apple will insert itself further into the wearable healthcare scene, following Samsung’s Galaxy 4 Watch release which also includes blood pressure monitoring.

Apple Watches currently include features to help its wearers meet exercise goals, improve sleep, and monitor their overall well-being. In June, Apple announced its watchOS8 software, which added more health-related capabilities for its wearers including a mindfulness app and new Tai Chi and Pilates workout types.

In the oncoming years, Apple wants its wearable technology to detect sleep apnea and eventually spot diabetes, sources told The Journal.

The Apple Watch is usually announced alongside the iPhone during the company’s September events, but reports by Nikkei Asia say it could be delayed because of difficulties in production due to the complexity of the design and the watch’s new healthcare features. The report also mentions Apple’s distributors are still recovering from supply chain issues due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment.