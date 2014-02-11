We Now Have Even More Proof That Apple Will Launch A New Apple TV This Year

Apple may be releasing a new TV product soon based on snippets of code that were found in the next update to the company’s mobile software iOS 7, according to 9to5mac. (Apple TV runs on iOS, just like iPhones and iPads.)

A developer named Hamza Sood discovered a reference to Apple TV labelled “Apple TV 4.1,” which is a new hardware reference for the Apple TV.

The naming system stays consistent with previous model numbers of this TV. Apple TV 3.2, is the name of the current version of the set-top box.

9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman has an excellent track record when it comes to Apple news but this is still in the early stages of development. Previously, he reported that a new Apple TV would come out in the first six months of the year with an interface that could focus more on gaming.

