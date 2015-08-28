Everything we know so far about the new Apple TV

Apple just sent out press invitations for its annual fall iPhone event, which will take place on September 9.

Though the limelight is often reserved for new iPhones, it might be shared this time with a new Apple TV.

The last time we saw a new Apple TV was way back in 2012, so we’re expecting a lot of rather monumental changes.

Here are some of the most plausible rumours about the next Apple TV upgrade.

It will have a new sleeker, thinner design. Apple John Paczkowski of BuzzFeed reports that the new Apple TV design will be 'more polished.' That could mean that it will have a sleeker look, with a potentially thinner profile. This is entirely likely, especially when we consider the size difference between the first Apple TV and the current model, which is a lot smaller and sleeker. It might come with a new remote with a touchpad. Screenshot Back in May of this year, Brian X. Chen of The New York Times reported that the new Apple TV might come with a new remote with a touchpad that would give you a similar way to navigate around the Apple TV as the touchpad on a laptop. The report suggested that the new remote will still have the two main buttons for the play/pause and menu functions, but that it would be slightly thicker than the current remote. It might have Siri for voice commands. Apple Apple's iPhone event invite looks like it could be dropping hints about the new Apple TV. This helps fortify the BuzzFeed report and several rumours before it suggested that Siri could also be included. Siri on the new Apple TV may allow you to navigate around the user interface using your voice. For example, you could command the Apple TV to go to the Netflix app without touching the remote. You could be using your favourite apps from the App Store. Apple We could see the App Store in the new Apple TV, which means we might be able to use our favourite iOS apps on our TVs, including games. With the current Apple TV, we're pretty limited to the video channels on offer, so access to the App Store could give the new device much more functionality and use.

