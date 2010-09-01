New Apple TV Coming Tomorrow, Will Have Netflix Streaming

Photo: Associated Press

Apple will introduce a revamped Apple TV at its event tomorrow, and it will include Netflix streaming, Bloomberg reports.It’s unclear if Netflix will be selling an entirely new subscription package for Apple TV users or if it will just be another app for Apple TV. Here’s what Bloomberg says:



The streaming service would be available on the revamped version of Apple TV, due to be introduced tomorrow in San Francisco, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans haven’t been made public. Users would pay a subscription fee to Netflix for the service, the people said.

