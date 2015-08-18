The next Apple TV may finally let you search for movies with your voice

Cueing up your favourite TV show on the new Apple TV may be as easy as speaking its title.

A new report suggests that the new Apple TV, expected to be announced this fall, will allow you to search for movies and TV shows, as well as control playback, using your voice.

In a report in 9to5Mac, Mark Gurman notes that Siri’s upgraded search technology, which is part of iOS 9, Apple’s forthcoming mobile operating system, will likely make its way to the Apple TV.

The idea is that you will be able to search Siri for a movie or actor, and see related content from a host of sources, like Netflix, Hulu, and the iTunes Store.

Other set-top boxes that plug into your TV and allow you to stream video online, from companies like Roku and Amazon, already have similar features.

Apple’s upgraded set-top box, which would be the first major update to its Apple TV since 2012, is also expected to run its own version of the App Store, have a faster processor, and come with a new, touchscreen remote.

Gurman cautions that Apple, however, “may wait to integrate the new search features until the Apple TV is populated with third-party applications.”

Roku The official Roku mobile app lets you search for specific shows and movies.

For the latest details about the next Apple TV, check out 9to5Mac’s report.

