You'll be able to buy the new Apple TV in stores on Friday

The new Apple TV will be available in Apple stores on Friday, according to a report from 9to5 Mac’s Mark Gurman.

The device, which connects to your TV to allow you to stream content from the Internet, went on sale on Apple’s website on Monday.

Apple announced the new TV, which is the first significant update to the device in five years, to much fanfare at an event in San Francisco last month.

The new Apple TV includes an App Store, like the iPhone and iPad, so third-party developers and game designers can design programs for it.

Search on the new Apple TV is centered around Siri, the voice-activated personal assistant. You can perform detailed searches and make commands, like “what did he just say” while you’re watching a TV show or “show me all of the James Bond movies with Sean Connery.”

The new device also has universal search, so it will show you search results not only from Apple’s own iTunes store, but also from services like Netflix and Hulu.

The redesigned remote has a glass touchpad so you can swipe up and down and across to make selections. It also recognises movement so you can use it as a game controller. You can also use iOS devices, like your iPad or iPhone, as gamepads.

It’s unclear right now if the $US13 strap for the remote that Apple has started to sell online will also be available in stores.

Apple You can play games on the new Apple TV.

