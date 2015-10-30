23 apps you'll be able to use on the new Apple TV

The biggest change in the new Apple TV is that it can finally run third-party apps. That means you’ll be able to download popular iPhone apps and games that have been optimised for the big screen.
Apple gave a preview of a few apps that will work on its set-top box in September, like the shopping app Gilt, but now we have larger list of apps and games that will be available on the device from day one.
For example, the hit iOS game “Alto’s Adventure” will be ready for the Apple TV when it goes on sale in stores Friday.
Here’s a list of 23 apps that will be ready:
- Periscope
- Zillow
- Airbnb
- Houzz
- Craftsy
- QVC
- Gilt
- Kitchen Stories Cookbook
- Yummly
- Gaia
- Madefire Motion Books
- Sing! Karoke
- POP SUGAR
- Storehouse
- Newsy: Video News
- WATCH Disney Junior
- Rayman Adventures
- Beat Sports
- Galaxy on Fire
- Oceanhorn
- Duet Game
- Mr. Crab
- SweetLand — Family Board Game
- Alto’s Adventure
