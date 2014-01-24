There's A New Apple TV Box Coming In The First Half Of This Year And You Might Be Able To Play Games On It

Apple is working on a new Apple TV set-top box that could launch in the first half of this year, reports 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman. Gurman has an excellent track record with Apple news.

Gurman says the box (not a TV set, mind you) will have a new user interface and possibly access to an app store that’ll let you download games. iLounge also reports that games could be coming to the Apple TV. There’s also a chance the new box will include a motion sensor that will let you control the Apple TV with gestures, sort of like the Kinect sensor on Microsoft’s Xbox One video game console.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.