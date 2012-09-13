Here's Everything Apple Announced

Apple announced a bunch of new stuff today at its huge iPhone event.
We petty much knew everything that was going to be announced, there were no surprises.
Here’s what was announced:
- The iPhone 5
- New iPod touch & iPod Nano
- A new version of iTunes
- New headphones called Earpods
- A new dock connector cable, called Lightning
- A lightning to 30-pin adaptor
It looks exactly like what we expected.
The iPhone 5 features a glass an aluminium design. The 4-inch screen supports an 1135 X 640 pixel resolution and a 16:9 screen ratio. It's packed with LTE connectivity, meaning your data speeds will be about as fast as your home internet.
Touch sensors are packed right into the screen, so you'll get more accurate touch response. The Wi-Fi chip supports a 5GHz connection so users will see stronger connectivity and faster wireless speeds.
The new iPhone 5 will get 8 hours of 3G talk time and 8 hours of LTE web browsing.
Apple's newest device will be available for pre-orders starting Sept. 14 and will be available for purchase on Sept. 21.
The iPhone 5 will cost $199, $299, and $399 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively. It will be available in black/graphite and white/silver.
Apple's new iPod Touch comes in five colours. It will feature the same 4-inch touch screen as the iPhone 5. For the first time, the iPod touch is available in five colours, black, blue, white, yellow, and pink. The new touch is super thin, it's only 6.1mm thin. It weighs just 88 grams. The touch also will support Apple's new lightning dock connector.
The touch feature's Apple's A5 dual-core processor, the same chip inside the iPad 2. It features increased battery life, supporting up to 40 hours of music, and 8 hours of video. The touch also now supports a 5 megapixel iSight camera, with flash and 1080p video recording.
The strangest addition to the new iPod touch is a strange 'hidden button' called the loop. The loop pops out and lets you attached a wrist strap.
The iPod nano now features a larger multi-touch screen. It also comes in six different colours and will be available in October.
The new Nano supports multi-touch, its screen is 2.5-inches. It's the thinnest iPod and measures just 5mm thick. The new nano also comes in seven new colours.
Just like the previous iPod Nano, the new Nano has a built-in pedometer and Nike+ integration.
A new addition to the Nano is Bluetooth support and this iPod will take advantage of the new lightning dock connector.
Rounding the features off is 30 hours of battery life.
iTunes has a new edge-to-edge design and supports iCloud integration. This means you can pick up watching a movie or TV show where you left off on another Apple device like your iPad, Apple TV, or iPhone.
A new window view keeps
The MiniPlayer has also been reworked making it easy to control your music with a small toolbar. The MiniPlayer allows you to skip to the next song or search for something new to play, without having to open your library.
The new version of iTunes will launch this October.
This gizmo makes it possible to still use your old cords.
It will cost $29 and ships in October.
Apple's new Lightning USB cable allows you to charge and sync the new iPhone 5 with your Mac or PC.
The cable will cost $19.
Apple's completely redesigned it's headphones. They provide better audio quality and take advantage of new shape that is designed to stay in your ears.
The Earbuds still have the remote and microphone making it easy to change the volume or answer and end a call.
