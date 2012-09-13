Here's Everything Apple Announced

It looks exactly like what we expected.

The iPhone 5 features a glass an aluminium design. The 4-inch screen supports an 1135 X 640 pixel resolution and a 16:9 screen ratio. It's packed with LTE connectivity, meaning your data speeds will be about as fast as your home internet.

Touch sensors are packed right into the screen, so you'll get more accurate touch response. The Wi-Fi chip supports a 5GHz connection so users will see stronger connectivity and faster wireless speeds.

The new iPhone 5 will get 8 hours of 3G talk time and 8 hours of LTE web browsing.

Apple's newest device will be available for pre-orders starting Sept. 14 and will be available for purchase on Sept. 21.

The iPhone 5 will cost $199, $299, and $399 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively. It will be available in black/graphite and white/silver.