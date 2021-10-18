Apple unveiled a powerful new MacBook Pro that nixes the controversial TouchBar and reintroduced one of fans’ most beloved features: MagSafe

‘s new 14-inch (36cm) and 16-inch (41cm) MacBook Pro. Apple

Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro at its October hardware event.

The new, high-end laptop is configurable with Apple’s powerful new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

But Apple also back-tracked slightly, reintroducing MagSafe charging and nixing the TouchBar.

Apple has taken the wraps off its powerful new MacBook Pro.

At its hardware event on Monday, Apple unveiled new AirPods, updates to the HomePod Mini, and a redesigned MacBook Pro.

The new high-end laptop, which comes in a 14-inch (36cm) model and a 16-inch (41cm) model, features a larger, more vibrant display, an iPhone-like notch that houses the camera system, and an improved six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

Both the 14-inch (36cm) and 16-inch (41cm) models will be configurable with Apple’s new, more powerful chips: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Apple says the new chips offer better performance using less power, making the new MacBook Pro ideal for tasks like editing video or designing games.

The new MacBook Pro will also have improved battery life (Apple said users can expect 17 hours of video playback on the 14-inch (36cm) model and 21 hours of playback on the 16-inch (41cm) model) and fast-charging for the first time on a Mac – Apple said the device will be able to charge up to 50% battery in 30 minutes.

But Apple also back-tracked on two major design choices. Gone from the new MacBook Pro are the controversial TouchBar, a touchscreen strip that replaced the function keys along the top – in its place are mechanical keys that Apple said are more popular with its pro users.

Perhaps even more notably, Apple is reintroducing its popular MagSafe charger on the new MacBooks. While the most recent Pro models relied on USB-C chargers, the new laptops will use MagSafe 3, the latest version of its magnetic chargers.

Both devices come in silver and space gray. The 14-inch (36cm) MacBook Pro starts at $US1,999 ($AU2,694) while the 16-inch (41cm) model starts at $US2,499 ($AU3,368). Customers can order the new MacBook Pro on Monday, and Apple said the devices will be available on October 26.