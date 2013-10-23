The New MacBook Pros Have Faster Processors And Amazing Battery Life

Today, Apple announced its new MacBook Pro.

The new laptops have super-fast processors and amazing battery life. Also both boast gorgeous Retina displays.

The 13″ MacBook Pro lasts for 9 hours one one charge. It ships with 128 GB of storage and will sell for $1299. It will be both thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

The 15″ MacBook Pro lasts for 8 hours of use with one charge. It comes with 245 GB of storage and will sell for $US1999. The graphics will be even better than they were in the previous version.

Both laptops will run 90% faster than their predecessors because of their upgraded Intel chips. Plus, the new “Maverick” OS X, which ships on both devices, maximizes battery life.

Interested? Both laptops start shipping today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.