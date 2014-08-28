Apple May Have A Very Thin MacBook On The Way

A new, slimmer MacBook could arrive later this year, according to a recent report first spotted by MacRumors.

The Digitimes report cites sources in the Taiwanese-based supply chain that say “production of components has begun in small volumes” for a thinner MacBook.

The new model is expected to launch either later this year or by the end of 2015.

Apple has been reportedly working on a 12-inch MacBook Air with a high-resolution Retina display, though it is unclear if this thinner model would be part of Apple’s MacBook Air or its MacBook Pro lineup.

Any announcement of a new MacBook launching this year would likely take place after Apple’s upcoming September 9th event, where the company is widely-expected to unveil the iPhone 6.

