Report: Apple's New MacBook Air Will Be 'Noticeably Thinner' And Will Come In Gold

Apple has been rumoured for some time to be working on a 12-inch version of its popular MacBook Air, and some new details have emerged that may shed some light on what to expect.

According to a new report from Jack March, the new 12-inch MacBook Air will arrive sometime in mid-2015 and will be available in Apple’s signature Space Grey, Silver, and Gold options.

The MacBook Air will also feature a “noticeably thinner design,” a feat that will be achieved by reportedly ditching the internal fans in favour of a processor that will perform without them.

Interestingly enough, March claims that the 12-inch MacBook Air will also sacrifice Apple’s MagSafe charging port, and will charge in “a different way to what we’ve seen in current Macs.” Apple is also reportedly swapping out the standard USB ports for the new, reversible “Type C” USB ports, which would eliminate the guessing game of plugging in a cable. Previously we saw reports that this type of USB would be used in the iPhone 6, but that turned out not to be the case.

Previous MacBook Air models have also featured a larger bezel that borders the screen, and March claims that the 12-inch model will adopt a thinner bezel more akin to the current MacBook Pro lineup. The speaker placement may also move from below the Air’s keyboard to above, and March says the new MacBook Air’s keyboard “leaves almost no space on the side.”

You can read March’s full report, which cites a “source familiar with Apple’s plans,” over at his blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.