Apple Will Announce A New Mac Mini Next Week

Photo: Amazon

Next week’s expected launch of a new, smaller iPad may bring other Apple gadgets, too.It is all but confirmed that next week’s star will be Apple’s iPad Mini, but we’ve also learned that a refreshed Mac Mini may make an appearance. This is in addition to a brand-new 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a slimmer iMac.



9To5Mac‘s Mark Gurman is reporting that Apple plans to release an updated Mac Mini. The compact desktops will come in two standard configurations, with different storage and processor options, and a third model that runs OS X Server, a version of Apple’s desktop operating system designed for use in businesses.

Gurman reported that the new iMacs will be ready to ship after Apple’s announcement next week.

Apple’s Mac Mini last received a significant redesign in 2010. Last year it got a speed boost to put it on par with the Mac maker’s other computers.

Don’t miss: Apple Will Announce A 13-Inch Retina MacBook Next Week >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.