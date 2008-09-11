New Apple iPods Nice, But Wall Street In No Hurry To Jack Sales Forecasts

Wall Street analysts’ reactions to Apple’s (AAPL) new iPod nano and touch are rolling in, and they’re pretty much what we expected: Nice gadgets, but nothing revolutionary — like a new model or dramatically lower pricing — that would significantly increase Apple’s holiday iPod sales.



AmTech analyst Shaw Wu’s supply chain checks don’t indicate Apple is making a significant change in its build plans, so his team remains “comfortable with our forecast of 11 million iPods for the September quarter and 24 million for the December quarter.”

Similarly, Citi’s Richard Gardner views “the hardware refresh and additional features as ‘evolutionary’ rather than ‘revolutionary’.” He adds, “Pricing of new products were also largely in line with expectations. As such, we feel little need to change our current estimates.”

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Whitmore’s estimates “are unchanged” as the product refresh was “largely factored into our model.”

Wu’s estimate of 24 million iPods in the December quarter would represent Apple’s best iPod quarter ever, and a 9% year-over-year unit sales increase. That would mean faster growth than last year, when iPod sales grew just 5% year-over-year. Good news for Apple. But still nothing like the glory days of the December ’06 quarter, when iPod sales jumped 50% year-over-year.

