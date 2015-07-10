Apple may release new faster iPods in different colours next week

Apple Apple’s current iPod Touch

Apple is reportedly planning to release new iPod Touch and iPad Nano models next week, according to a new report from French website iGen.fr.

The announcement is expected to come on Tuesday, July 14, but the report also notes that Apple could release them sooner.

Based on a translation of the French report, it sounds like Apple will add new colour options to the Shuffle, Nano, and Touch line that could include electric blue, fuchsia, pink, grey, gold, and classic black.

Some of these colour options leaked earlier this month in the new version of iTunes, which included images of unreleased iPods.

While the iPod Nano and Shuffle are only getting new colours, Apple is reportedly planning to put newer internal components in the upcoming iPod Touch that will enable it to perform faster.

iGen.fr has a fairly solid track record when it comes to reporting on upcoming Apple product launches. A day before Apple unveiled the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iGen.fr correctly predicted which day the phones would launch. However, it was slightly off when reporting how much the stainless steel Apple Watch would cost (iGen.fr reported $US500 instead of $US550).

Apple has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

