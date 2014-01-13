Apple Has A New, Super Serious Ad For The IPad That Premiered During NFL Games And The Golden Globes

During this afternoon’s football game, Apple debuted a new iPad ad. (It also aired during the Golden Globes.)

The ad has an excerpt of Robin Williams from Dead Poets Society talking about poetry, and life.

Here, via Re/Code is the transcript of what Williams says:

We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering — these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love — these are what we stay alive for. To quote from Whitman, “O me, O life of the questions of these recurring. Of the endless trains of the faithless. Of cities filled with the foolish. What good amid these, O me, O life? Answer: that you are here. That life exists and identity. That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” “That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” What will your verse be?

It fits with the company’s latest theme of very serious advertising. There was that dramatic Christmas ad where the kid is secretly making a video about the family. Before that the ad about “Apple’s signature.” And now this one about all the iPad does.

It’s pretty good at showing how the iPad is changing the world, but personally, I think it’s a little overdone. Update: Upon a second, third viewing I’m changing my mind. I like it more, it stands out from the crowd. Not sure how it will resonate with everyone else, but I like it now.

What about you?

Here’s the ad:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.