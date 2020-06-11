Apple may be close to launching an updated iMac with an all-new design that looks a lot like the iPad Pro

Apple

Apple will reportedly announce a new redesigned iMac that resembles the iPad Pro, according to gadget leaker Sonny Dickson.

The new model is said to look like the iPad Pro and Pro Display XDR, suggesting it will have slimmer bezels.

Otherwise, the new iMac will also have Apple’s T2 security chip and AMD Navi graphics.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple will reportedly announce a revamped iMac later this month during its Worldwide Developers Conference featuring a new look that resembles the iPad Pro, according to gadget leaker and tech blogger Sonny Dickson.

The updated iMac is said to borrow design elements from both the iPad Pro and Pro Display XDR, suggesting it will likely have much thinner bezels framing its screen.

While Apple has made several updates to its iMac in recent years, such as updating it with more powerful processors last March and bringing more powerful graphics and brighter displays to the iMac in 2017, the computer’s design has largely remained the same. The last time Apple highlighted a design update for the iMac was back in 2012.

Other than a refreshed design, the new iMac will reportedly have Apple’s T2 security chip and AMD Navi graphics. Apple will also eliminate the Fusion Drive in its upcoming iMac, according to Dickson. The Fusion Drive is a storage type that Apple introduced for the iMac and Mac mini in 2012 that combines the performance of flash storage with the capacity of a hard drive, according to the company’s website.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Dickson has built a reputation for being generally reliable when it comes to gadget leaks. His website published leaks in September showing the current iPad Pro, and Dickson famously leaked the iPhone 5s’ TouchID home button back in 2013, just days before Apple unveiled the device. However, he also leaked schematics claiming to show the iPhone 8’s design ahead of its launch in 2017 that incorrectly indicated it would have a TouchID reader on its back.

Apple’s WWDC conference is one of its biggest events of the year, where it typically unveils new features and software updates for all of its major products. It sometimes announces new hardware, too. Last year, for example, Apple debuted the new Mac Pro and XDR Display.

The Mac is shaping up to be a big focus of this year’s WWDC. Other than a new iMac, Apple is also expected to announce its plan to launch new Mac computers with its own chips instead of Intel’s, as Bloomberg recently reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.