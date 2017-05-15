Apple wanted part of its new $5 billion campus to look like a laptop -- here's how close it got

Employees are currently moving in to Apple’s new $US5 billion campus, Apple Park, that’s been in the works since 2006.

But there’s one part of the campus that hasn’t been finished yet: the new Steve Jobs theatre, which is where Apple is expected to launch future products, like upcoming iPhones.

The Steve Jobs theatre is impressive, and its crowning feature is a circular carbon-fibre roof that hangs way over the structure’s walls.

Architects on the project say that the underground theatre was designed to resemble an Apple laptop, specifically, the MacBook Air, according to The Wall Street Journal. The architects even had to hide wires in joints between the building’s glass walls, adding more weight to Apple’s reputation for attention to tiny design details.

Take a look for yourself — here’s the auditorium under construction, as of last month:

Here’s a look a little bit closer to ground level. You can see where the MacBook Air inspired the design at the edge of the carbon fibre roof:

And for reference, here’s Apple’s iconic design for the MacBook Air:

On Monday, drone photographer Matthew Roberts, who has been recording the progress of Apple Park for over a year, uploaded a video looking at how the campus has progressed so far:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.