Here's The New Apple Commercial That Was Shot On IPhones And Produced In One Day

Apple blew up the advertising world with its famous Mac commercial during the 1984 Super Bowl.

Yesterday, 30 years after the ad aired, Apple filmed a new commercial that shows interesting ways people are using the company’s products all around the world. It was shot on iPhones in one day.

If you want to see how such a feat was accomplished, Apple has all the details for you on its site.

What do you think? Did Apple outdo its work from 30 years ago?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

