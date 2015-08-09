Researchers have found the perfect way to help addicts from relapsing

Experts say that when a recovering addict needs help, they need it right away.

Ph.D. student Brandi Spaulding and addiction researchers at Ohio State University have created an app that keeps a support team close at hand.

The ‘Squirrel Smart Recovery’ app is named after a talk Spaulding’s professor was giving on heroin addiction. It has a 10-person support system, tracks the mood and urges of the user, and has a “panic” alert that messages everyone in the group when someone is in trouble.

Video courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

