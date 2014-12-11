New App Lets You Transform Video Clips Into Masterpiece Short Films

Twitter.com/TimNovikoff Clips creator and FlyLabs founder and CEO, Tim Novikoff

Clips, a new app by New York-based startup FlyLabs, bills itself as the simplest video editor in the world.

They might be right.

Clips lets anyone easily trim, arrange, and string together clips of video into one gorgeous short film.

The app, which is only available on iOS right now, doesn’t require any prior knowledge of video editing.

It’s designed for speed and ease. There’s no overly technical language or confusing features left over from complicated desktop video editing software. In fact, the app’s creator, Tim Novikoff, has never even used an enterprise desktop video editing program.

In order to create a video in Clips, you simply open the app and tap the videos you want to string together. The videos can be as short or long as you like (we found that stringing together six second Vines works well). Users can import up to 100 clips, or record video clips from within the app.

Videos are then automatically arranged to play one after another. To reorder the videos you can just drag the one you want to move up or down the list.

Users can trim clips by dragging a slider left or right, and music or a voiceover can be added with only a couple more taps. The volume of the music can fade in and out, which we found can really change the mood of the film.

FlyLabs Clips editing tools include the ability to crop and rearrange your video clips

One thing that’s obviously missing from the app is traditional filters. Because many users are so accustomed to washing their photos in a yellow or a blue-hued tint, it may seem odd to not have that option. We found we didn’t miss it.

As Novikoff explains, shoving photo filters on video doesn’t do much. Things like music choice and cadence are the filters of video. These are the things that alter a video’s look and feel, not certain coloured tint.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

When your video is complete, Clips lets you export it to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, email, or your camera roll.

The basic version of the app is free to download, but videos exported will include a discrete watermark. For those users who would prefer no watermark, a $US4.99 for the pro version is also available.

