New App Lets You Check In On Foursquare Without Touching Your Phone

Future Checkin, a new iPhone app leveraging iOS 4’s background location feature, lets users check-in to their favourite venues on Foursquare without ever taking their phones out of their pockets.



The app replicates much of the basic Foursquare interface, and adds a list of favourite locations. Whenever you are close enough to one of those locations, Future Checkin automatically checks you in.

We expect Foursquare will do something with background location before too long, but the nice thing about open APIs is that we don’t have to wait. Check it out:



(via About Foursquare)

