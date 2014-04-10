Dropbox's Newest App Makes It So Much Easier To Share Awesome Photos And Videos

Ryan Bushey
The best part of having a new smartphone is that you can quickly create photos and videos of your favourite memories.

One downside is that it can be tough to send stuff to family and friends.

But cloud storage service Dropbox wants to make it just a little easier. The company launched a brand-new photo-organising and -sharing app called Carousel.

The app serves as a home for all your photos and videos, which are automatically organised.

You can choose to send and share certain images in private conversations and the app will back up everything to your Dropbox account.

Carousel is available for iOS and Android.

Once you launch Carousel, you'll be taken through a quick tutorial.

The app will automatically organise your pictures into galleries.

You can share an entire event with a single tap.

You can save photos and videos from your friends with a single tap.

Every photo and video will be saved to Dropbox.

After the tutorial is over, click continue.

The app will briefly sync with your Dropbox account and organise photos into galleries. Here's the main page of the menu.

Swipe from left to right at the bottom of the screen to see pictures or videos from previous months.

Tap a picture. Swipe up to share the image with someone.

Swipe down to keep the picture hidden. It's still on Dropbox, though.

You can send the image to anyone via name, phone number or email.

This is where you can talk privately with friends about what you just sent. Tap the option.

Here's the main chat room. You can leave comments or send more pictures. Clicking 'Keep Photo' will save the image for viewing anytime you want.

After you finish sharing pictures, go back to the main page and click the bubble on the far left.

This is your profile. Use this page to view hidden photos and videos, schedule backup options, and seek help from the app's installed tutorials.

