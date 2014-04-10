Dropbox's Newest App Makes It So Much Easier To Share Awesome Photos And Videos

The best part of having a new smartphone is that you can quickly create photos and videos of your favourite memories.
One downside is that it can be tough to send stuff to family and friends.
But cloud storage service Dropbox wants to make it just a little easier. The company launched a brand-new photo-organising and -sharing app called Carousel.
The app serves as a home for all your photos and videos, which are automatically organised.
You can choose to send and share certain images in private conversations and the app will back up everything to your Dropbox account.
Carousel is available for iOS and Android.
The app will briefly sync with your Dropbox account and organise photos into galleries. Here's the main page of the menu.
Swipe from left to right at the bottom of the screen to see pictures or videos from previous months.
Here's the main chat room. You can leave comments or send more pictures. Clicking 'Keep Photo' will save the image for viewing anytime you want.
This is your profile. Use this page to view hidden photos and videos, schedule backup options, and seek help from the app's installed tutorials.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cheers before his team plays the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Miami, June 12, 2011.
Billionaire Mark Cuban launched a brand-new app described as a hybrid of 'Snapchat and WhatsApp'>>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.