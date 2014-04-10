Dropbox's Newest App Makes It So Much Easier To Share Awesome Photos And Videos

The best part of having a new smartphone is that you can quickly create photos and videos of your favourite memories.

One downside is that it can be tough to send stuff to family and friends.

But cloud storage service Dropbox wants to make it just a little easier. The company launched a brand-new photo-organising and -sharing app called Carousel.

The app serves as a home for all your photos and videos, which are automatically organised.

You can choose to send and share certain images in private conversations and the app will back up everything to your Dropbox account.

Carousel is available for iOS and Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.