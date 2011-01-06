New App Fooducate Wants To Make You Eat Your Greens

Here are some hot trends: mobile, particularly the intersection of mobile and shopping, and health food. Now comes Fooducate, a new startup (and free iPhone app) that wants to help you make more healthy choices when you’re shopping. The company raised money from hyperactive superangel fund Kima Ventures.



The idea is fairly simple: when you’re in a store, open the app, scan an item’s barcode, and Fooducate will tell you if it’s healthy. Fooducate gives each item a letter grade, along with explanations about its contents and why it’s healthy or not.

What do we think of this?

Well, it’s a neat idea. It probably solves a real problem for many people, who want to make healthier choices, but are confused and/or don’t trust the maker’s packaging. There are many possibilities to monetise, from advertising to deals with retailers.

That being said, will people pull out their app each time they’re shopping? Plenty of other apps want you to open them and scan barcodes while you’re shopping, and many of them help you save money, which is a much better value proposition beyond a small niche.

But it’s hard not to give them credit for trying to make a useful app that solves a real problem.

