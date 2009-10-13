New AOLer Sings Goodbye To Google Colleagues

AOL (TWX) keeps hiring Googlers for jobs big and small.



The latest to join AOL is Kristin Kovner, who had her last day as head of industry marketing at YouTube on Friday.

To her new gig, Kristin brings:

Three years experience at Google (GOOG).

20 bylines at SmartMoney Magazine.

Some friends in city government.

A very big voice.

Kristen said goodbye to her Google colleagues on Friday in two ways — with an email and with a song, uploaded to Google’s intranet. Here’s the song, as obtained by Valleywag:



Here’s the email:

Click here to scroll through the Google Brain Drain →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.