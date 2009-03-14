AOL Ad Boss Greg Coleman Is Safe – For Now

When AOL bumped Lynda Clarizio from the top perch of Platform-A and replaced her with ex-Yahoo Greg Colemen, company execs couldn’t contain their excitement. One called him “our A-rod,” in a reference to the Yankees future hall of famer. But these same execs told us that Greg got his job because AOL’s then-CEO Randy Falco found out he was available and made a run at hiring an old friend.



At the time, we wrote:

The hiring went like this: Greg Coleman is friends with AOL CEO Randy Falco. After reading all about AOL’s MediaGlow push, Greg told Randy that he was looking for a gig. Randy pounced.

So where does that leave Coleman now that Randy is out and Google’s former sales boss Tim Armstrong is in as CEO?

It leaves him working with another friend, says Tim himself, who told PaidContent:

“I’m actually friends with Greg and know Greg really well so looking forward to working with him.”

