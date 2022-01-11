The 11 most anticipated anime series of 2022

- 2022 is set to be a packed year for anime series, with plenty of adaptations and revivals.
- It features the return of beloved shows like “Attack on Titan” and “Bleach.”
- There will also be adaptations of popular manga like “Chainsaw Man” and “Spy x Family.”
The series, which began airing in 2014, has captivated global audiences in the years since, becoming one of the most well-known anime series worldwide. Over that time, its universe has expanded significantly — what started as a straightforward series about fighting monsters hellbent on eating humans has since evolved into a complex political drama.
The second part of the final season of “Attack on Titan” premieres on January 9 in the United States, and will simultaneously release on Crunchyroll and Funimation.
“The Orbital Children,” distributed by Netflix internationally, is a six-episode series. Its first part will be released on Netflix on January 28.
The first part of “Stone Ocean,” the sixth arc in the “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” series, technically premiered on Netflix internationally in early December. However, the show is airing weekly in Japan starting in January, and has other parts to come that will likely be available on Netflix later this year, so it gets a place on this list.
The first part of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” is currently available on Netflix, with other parts likely to drop later in 2022.
Animated by Wit Studio (“Attack on Titan” seasons 1-3) and Cloverworks (“Horimiya”), “Spy x Family” is drawing from excellent source material. Tatsuya Endo’s manga balances hijinks and heart as the Forgers inadvertently grow closer together while attempting to conceal their double lives. As the only one who knows everyone’s secret, Anya desperately tries to keep her family together, as best a psychic child can.
“Spy x Family” premieres in April, and will stream simultaneously on Crunchyroll as it premieres in Japan.
“Kaguya-sama’s” premise is simple: Kaguya Shinomiya, the student council president, and Miyuki Shirogane, the vice president, like each other. However, they’re both too proud to confess on their own, instead choosing to execute elaborate schemes in an effort to force the other’s hand.
“Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-” is set to premiere in April 2022.
“Bleach” stopped airing in 2014, wrapping things up with the story’s “Lost Substitute Shinigami” arc. Kubo’s manga, however, ended in 2016. Now, it’s final “Thousand-Year Blood War” arc is finally getting an adaptation on the screen. As Polygon reported, the arc is a contentious one, with fans split on whether it’s one of the series’ best or worst.
Studio Pierrot is once again producing the series, with Tomohisa Taguchi (“Akudama Drive”) directing.
“Bleach: Thousand-Year War” is set to premiere in October 2022.
Originally set to premiere in 2020 on Adult Swim, the four-episode miniseries was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A first look at the series showcased its unique black-and-white style, which mimics Ito’s original work. The series is produced by Production I.G. USA and Williams Street, Adult Swim’s in-house production arm, NME reported.
“Uzumaki” will premiere in October on Adult Swim.
The manga series began serialization in 2018, and has gained a strong following in the years since. Mappa (“Jujutsu Kaisen”) is producing the anime series.
“Chainsaw Man” doesn’t yet have a set premiere date, but will be released sometime in 2022.
The series is a partnership between CD Projekt Red, the developer behind “Cyberpunk: 2077,” Netflix, and Studio Trigger. The animation studio is enough to pay attention to the series — Trigger’s recent works like “Promare” and “BNA: Brave New Animal” have been riotous, color-filled takes with stunning animation. Hiroyuki Imaishi, who helmed “Promare” as well as acclaimed mech series “Gurren Lagann,” is set to direct.
“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” doesn’t have a set premiere date but is slated for release on Netflix in 2022.
After Japan’s national soccer team suffers a crushing defeat on the world stage, the country’s football union scouts the 300 of the country’s best young strikers and pits them against each other as part of the “Blue Lock” training regimen. The person who emerges on top with become the country’s star forward. Those who lose will never be allowed to represent Japan in their careers.
Studio Eight Bit (“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime”) is animating this series, which won the Kodansha Manga Award for best shōnen series in 2021.
“Blue Lock” doesn’t yet have a set release date, but it’s slated to premiere sometime in 2022.
In the series, five girls — Ichigo, Mint, Lettuce, Pudding, and Zakuro — are granted powers after merging with the spirits of endangered animals. In turn, they must fight off alien monsters while managing their new double lives.
The new series is also accompanied by an idol group comprised of the voice actors for the five main characters, who will release a single on March 22 under the name Smewthie, Anime News Network reported.
“Tokyo Mew Mew New” is set to release sometime in 2022.