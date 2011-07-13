Android's New Market Looks Nice, But Good Luck Finding The App You Want

Looks a lot like Windows Phone 7

Photo: YouTube

Google announced yesterday that it would begin rolling out the newly-redesigned Android Market for Android phones.We haven’t spent a lot of time with the new market, but we do like the new design. Google went with a “tile” theme, similar to what you’d see on a Windows Phone.



Apps, books, and movies are organised nicely, and swiping left and right gives you more options to sort your searches by category or subject.

See the embedded video below for a better look.

The downside: Searching for apps still stinks. We couldn’t even find the new Videos app that lets you rent movies from the Market. Instead, we had to find the link from Google’s blog post about the new Market. Embarrassing.

Along with the new design, the Market now has access to Google’s bookstore and video rental service. It’s rolling out the update to phones running Android 2.2 and higher over the next several days.

If you’re impatient, you can direct your phone’s browser here and download it now.

Warning: The download worked for us on our Nexus S, but try at your own risk. If you have problems, you can revert back to the old version of the Market under Settings > Applications > Manage Applications > All. Then select the Market app and tap “Uninstall Updates.”

[Market download link via Phandroid]

