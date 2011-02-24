Google Nukes Facebook Contact Support In Latest Gingerbread Update

Photo: Danny Sullivan, Creative Commons

With the latest update for Android, Google is now blocking Facebook users from loading their friend contacts to their phone’s address book.Google claims the block is because Facebook won’t let Android users export contacts from the phone.



Last year a similar controversy broke out when Google blocked Facebook users from searching their Gmail contacts for new friends on the social network.

The Gingerbread update is only available for the Nexus S and Nexus One phones for now, and will be rolling out to users over the next few weeks. If Facebook contacts are important to you, then you may want to skip the update for now until the issue is resolved.

Here’s a breakdown of the three major features in the release:

No more Facebook integration. Before now, you could use the Facebook App to pull your friends’ info directly to into your address book, just like you can on iPhone.

WebM support. This is an open video format that loads easily on mobile devices.

NFC updates. For the Nexus S there are some new NFC options for developers, including an API that will let apps write to NFC tags. This is useful for sharing information between two devices.

Want more Android tips? Add Business Insider Tools to your RSS feed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.