The First 15 Apps You Have To Download For Your New Android Phone

If you got a new Android phone for the holidays, I’m sure you’re wondering how to personalise it. There are just so many apps to choose from in the Google Play Store.
We rounded up the 15 best apps you absolutely need to download right now to get your new Android started.
Zombies, Run! is actually a fitness app disguised as a game. Hook your headphones into your phone while you run and be whisked away into a bone chilling adventure. Runners become responsible for protecting their group of survivors. By keeping track of your miles, players will earn new achievements and bring supplies to their group. If you hear zombies on behind you, that means you'll have to pick up the pace!
Price: $3.99
Pandora Internet Radio is an awesome streaming service to use for your new phone. All you have to do is create a free account and you'll be listening to a massive library of music in no time. In order to listen to an artist, type the name into the search bar and Pandora will immediately deliver a playlist for your listening pleasure.
Price: Free
Sports fans need to have the ESPN ScoreCenter app. Once the app is downloaded, customise it to notify you with updates regarding all your favourite teams. ScoreCenter will send you live scores, video highlights and more. This is a must have app especially during the busy holiday season.
Price: Free
Twitter has had a great year and they've done awesome updates with their Android app. Download Twitter so you can get real time news updates and get push notifications from people who you care about, discover new things to follow, search for special shopping deals and chat with your friends.
Price: Free
One of the most iconic video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog, has a great game for Android called Sonic Dash. The app has awesome graphics and it feels like you're playing a classic Sega Genesis game. Race through multiple levels with hundreds of deadly obstacles to demolish! Collect as many powerups as possible.
Price: Free
Most Android users prefer apps like Instapaper or Pocket but you should download the Google Play Newsstand for your new phone. On one app, readers can browse breaking news articles and long form stories all in one location. Add your favourite outlets to the app. It will let you enjoy free and paid subscriptions to certain publishers. Listen to audio clips and watch videos off line as well.
Price: Free
While I'm sure you'll love all of these apps, remember that they can drain alot of energy from your phone. Use Easy Battery Saver to extend your battery charge and figure out where to cut down on apps. Adjust your phone's schedule to figure out the best ways to control battery power. The app will be able to manipulate screen brightness and stand by times to ensure your phone never dies while out.
Price: Free
The Cover Lock Screen app manages your entire phone from the home screen. It'll predict what apps you need at the right time. If you're sitting at home, Cover will place apps like Netflix and Spotify on the front of your phone to enjoy streaming movies or music. While on the road, Cover can offer the best GPS and maps apps to help you find your destination. Cover will control your phone for you!
Price: Free
Pinterest is an underrated social app for Android. Create your virtual board and start pinning things that interest you. Learn new recipes and find cool photos. Pinboards can be about anything, it's not just a digital scrap board. You'll be able to build a board for cars, books and more.
Price: Free
HBO Go will help fans of Games of Thrones quickly catch up on the last season before the new one begins in the spring. The one catch is that users must have a subscription on their TV. Despite that, it's still a great streaming app to have in order to watch your favourite shows.
Price: Free (with subscription)
That new Android phone can do alot. Google Books can make it become a virtual library. The app will have millions of titles to read including numerous New York Times best sellers. Based on your location, change the brightness to read on a lower level light. Google Play Books will also offer a selection of recommendations to add more titles to your library.
Price: Free
The Moviefone app is perfect for film buffs. With one tap, find the best movies that are playing near you. The app will provide the best restaurants to visit after you finish your film. If you're unsure about a certain movie to see, Moviefone links directly to the film's trailer and a selection of reviews to read.
Price: Free
The SwiftKey Keyboard will make it easier for you to send messages to everyone. It's a smart keyboard with an incredible autocorrect feature. Swiftkey will learn your writing style and begin to react to spelling mistakes. Also, Swiftkey can sync with multiple devices so you'll be able to send messages between tablets and phones. Plus, it can save drafts for you on gmail and Facebook!
Price: $1.99
For any gifts that you want to send back, PayPal will be the best app to have. Track your transactions and pay people back for gift cards. Its accepted in most stores so you'll be able to return something quickly. Friends and family can use the app to chip in together for a new gift too!
Price: Free
Play the Assassin's Creed Pirates app and enjoy an amazing action adventure. The graphics will look great on the small screen as you take control of your ship in search of empires to conquer and treasure to plunder. With a growing list of weapons, gamers can choose a number of destructive tools to vanquish their foes. Changing weather environments will make it treacherous for users to navigate the seas while you'll be able to play over 50 levels of stories and side missions.
Price: $4.99
