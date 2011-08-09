This Android App Turns Your Phone Into A Remote Control For Your Canon DSLR

If you’re the proud owner of a Canon EOS DSLR, then you’ll be glad to know that you no longer have to use EOS Utility on your computer to enable remote live view shooting with your camera. Now, all you need is your Android equipped smartphone (sorry iPhone users) and a new mobile app called DSLR Controller from Chainfire.



That’s right. This wonderful mobile application turns your Android device into a external live view monitor. It also gives you complete control over your digital SLR’s functions, allowing you to tweak exposure, aperture, shutter speed, white balance, focus, zoom, colour temperature and flash compensation settings with just a few swipes of your finger. It’s an amazing app, one that makes me regret switching over to iPhone.

As of right now, DSLR Controller is in beta, so there are some things that need improvement, like live view streaming, which currently only works at 15 frames per second. Also, you can only deep-press the shutter, though its unlikely that half-press will ever be an option. And it’s only available on select Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S2 with KG1 2.3.4 series or newer firmware, or Honeycomb tablets like the Motorola XOOM and Galaxy Tab.

In order to get DSLR Controller to work with your device, you’ll also need a USB host port and the right USB On-The-Go cable. And again, this is in beta mode, so some functionality might be buggy or missing. Check out the post at xda-developers for information. New features on the to-do-list for Chainfire are video support, time-lapse scripting and image review and transfer.

Supported Canon EOS DSLRs are the 600D, 550D, 60D, 50D, 40D, 7D, 5D MK II and 1D MK IV.

There is a similar (more expensive) app for iPhone users called DSLR Camera Remote Professional Edition, but you still need a computer, as it’s needed to connect the iPhone to your camera.

DSLR Controller costs $8.48 in the Android Market. Get it here.

