Ron Burgundy's News Team Assembles In Two New Hilarious 'Anchorman 2' Trailers

The men of “Anchorman” are back in not one, but two hilarious trailers for the sequel filled with scorpions, Baxter, and a Jesus bus.

Paramount released new domestic and international trailers for “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” today.

This time, the crew is heading to Manhattan to conquer the Global News Network.

Will Ferrell reprises his role of Ron Burgundy along with Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Christina Applegate, and Vince Vaughn.

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” is out in theatres Dec. 20.

And here’s the international trailer. It’s a little more raunchy and gives away a bunch of little spoilers for the film including a Harrison Ford cameo. He’s one of many cameos including Jim Carrey, Liam Neeson, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kanye West.

