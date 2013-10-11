Christian Bale And Amy Adams Rock The '70s In New 'American Hustle' Trailer

Crazy curls, a bloated Christian Bale, and a lot of hustling.

Sony Pictures released a new trailer for “American Hustle” starring Bale and Amy Adams.

The film also reunites Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper with director David O. Russell after their Oscar-winning film “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Set in the late ’70s the film follows FBI sting operation Abscam trying to take down corrupt government officials.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film via Sony:

“American Hustle tells the story of brilliant con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale), who along with his equally cunning and seductive British partner Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) is forced to work for a wild FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper). DiMaso pushes them into a world of Jersey powerbrokers and mafia that’s as dangerous as it is enchanting. Jeremy Renner is Carmine Polito, the passionate, volatile, New Jersey political operator caught between the con-artists and Feds. Irving’s unpredictable wife Rosalyn (Jennifer Lawrence) could be the one to pull the thread that brings the entire world crashing down.”

“American Hustle” is in theatres December.

Did you spot Louis C.K. in the trailer (1:58)?

