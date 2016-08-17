A classic Tom Clancy character is getting his own show starring John Krasinski on Amazon

Amazon has greenlit a new series starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, the fictional CIA agent created by novelist Tom Clancy, Variety reports.

The drama series will reportedly feature 10 hour-long episodes, in which viewers will follow Krasinski’s character as he “uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication” that puts him face-to-face with “a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale,” according to Variety.

Carlton Cuse, an executive producer and writer for “Lost,” and Graham Roland will lead the production. “13 Hours” director Michael Bay is also on the long list of the project’s executive producers.

John Krasinski was cast as the series’ lead back in April, when the show was not yet greenlit.

This will be the sixth appearance of Clancy’s Jack Ryan character on-screen, though the first five instances were all on the big screen. Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine have all previously played the character in films, dating back to Baldwin’s portrayal of Ryan in 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October.”

No date has been set for the show’s premiere at this time.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.