Here's What's New On Amazon Prime Video In December

You might subscribe to Amazon’s $US99 Prime service for its free, two-day shipping, but the company has spent the last year beefing up the selection of content offered on Prime Video, its TV and movie streaming service.

Every month Amazon, like Netflix, releases a bunch of new stuff.

Highlights for December include Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the classic 80’s movie “Stand By Me,” and horror flick “Paranormal Activity: The Unmarked Ones.”

Also debuting is “Mozart in the Jungle,” a new Amazon original TV series about “sex, drugs, and classical music.”

Amazon released the pilot episode earlier this year and Amazon’s CTO said during its last earnings call that the company planned to spend more than $US100 million on original video content in the third quarter.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime in December:

December 1

“Goldfinger”

“Troop Beverly Hills”

“Life After Beth”

“Monkey Business”

“We Need to Talk About Kevin”

“Apocalypse Now”

“Saturday Night Fever”

“The Deadly Bees”

“A League of Their Own”

“A Perfect Day”

“Air Force One”

“12 O’Clock Boys”

“Friday the 13th: Entire Series”

December 4

“Madeline”

“Stand By Me”

“Legends Of The Fall”

“Fly Away Home”

“Stuart Little 2”

December 6

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

“Borgman”

December 11

“Wolf of Wall Street”

December 12

“Locke”

December 20

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

December 23

“Mozart in the Jungle”

December 27

“Labour Day”

“Spy Kids”

December 29

“The Americans: Season 2”

December 31

“Midnight Cowboy”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

