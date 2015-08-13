A new Amazon Prime commercial stars an adorable dog in a tiny cast

A new commercial for Amazon Prime is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The ad, a promotion for Amazon’s $US99 annual membership and its free two-day shipping feature, stars an adorable white dog wearing a blue cast.

The dog is shown hobbling along in a park, staring longingly at the other dogs around him, when his owner decides to use Amazon Prime’s 1-Click shopping feature to buy him a gift.

Prime gives members two-day, free shipping on millions of items, as well as access to thousands of free TV shows, movies, music, and books and unlimited cloud storage for photos.

You can check out the full commercial below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

