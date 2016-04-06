Amazon's new Kindle will reportedly debut alongside a solar-charging case

Amazon’s new Kindle will debut alongside a new case with built-in solar-charging capabilities, according to CNBC, who cites Dow Jones.
JUST IN: Amazon to release new Kindle with rechargeable protective case next week; company also developing solar-charged Kindle case – DJ
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 5, 2016
Developing…
NOW WATCH: Stop making the biggest mistake when it comes to texting etiquette
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.