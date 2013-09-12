Leak: This Is Amazon's New Kindle Fire

Amazon is getting ready to release a new line of Kindle Fire HD tablets.

BGR got its hands on some photos of the next-generation tablet and it features a new angular design. The first thing we noticed is that the power and volume buttons have been moved to the back sides of the device.

Amazon is expected to announce the new Kindle Fire tablets before the end of the month.

The photos BGR has only show the 7-inch version, but we’re guessing there will also be an update to the larger 9-inch Kindle as well.

Here’s a look at the new tablet. You can check out the rest of the photos over at BGR:

The 7-inch Kindle Fire is rumoured to have the following specs:

A brand-new design

HD screen with a resolution of 1920×1200 (same quality as Google’s new Nexus 7)

2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor (better than Google’s new Nexus 7)

2GB of RAM (same as New Nexus 7)

WiFi and cellular connectivity

Front-facing camera

16GB, 32GB, or 64GB storage (64GB option is more than Google is offering on new Nexus 7)

Android 4.2.2 Jellybean with heavy Amazon customisations

No rear camera

However, Amazon’s biggest problem with its Kindle Fire tablets isn’t the hardware, it’s the software. Amazon uses Google’s Android operating system for its Kindle Fire tablets, but heavily modifies it, stripping out all of Google’ apps and services. In the past, this “forked” version of Android has been clunky, slow, and glitchy.

In short, Amazon’s biggest challenge with its new Kindle Fire tablets will be to make sure the software is better.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

