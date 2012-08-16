Here's A Huge Hint Amazon Is Days Away From Releasing A New Kindle Fire Tablet

Jeff Bezos unveils the original Kindle Fire at a press event last year.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon is expected to unveil its next generation of Kindle devices any day now.The latest evidence comes from an FCC filing that The Digital Reader believes was submitted by Amazon via a shell company to keep everything a secret.



The filing shows what appears to be a 10-inch tablet, which falls in line with rumours that Amazon has plans to launch a larger version of the Kindle Fire.

Amazon is also expected to update the 7-inch Kindle Fire with a better screen. It’s also likely its line of black and white e-readers will get an update.

