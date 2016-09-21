Paramount took full advantage of the Brangelina divorce to release a trailer for Pitt's new movie

What timing.
Shortly after news broke that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, Paramount Pictures released a new 60-second trailer for Pitt’s next upcoming movie, “Allied.”
The World War II spy thriller sees Pitt’s character fall in love with costar Marion Cotillard’s character.
The kicker?
After the news of Jolie’s divorce filing from Pitt, Page Six reported that Pitt allegedly had an affair on set of “Allied” with Cotillard.
It seemed all too perfectly timed. A tweet from the official “Allied” movie account read, “This is just the beginning. See Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in #Allied November 23rd.”
HELLO COINCIDENCE @AlliedMovie pic.twitter.com/UcvHHAKps9
— Preeti (@nuclear_pavlova) September 20, 2016
Variety’s initial tweet about the trailer release read: “Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard Fall in Love in New #Allied Trailer.”
Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard Fall in Love in New #Allied Trailer https://t.co/bIU6VLkfOb pic.twitter.com/bYpXVpck0z
— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2016
They put out a few more tweets for the trailer. One of the others read, “Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are falling for each other in the new trailer for World War II drama #Allied.”
Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are falling for each other in the new trailer for World War II drama #Allied. https://t.co/bIU6VL2EpB pic.twitter.com/m1BcXImuIR
— Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2016
So, yeah, some fans weren’t too happy about that:
@Variety too soon? pic.twitter.com/9J6ThtzmoE
— Eye Candy (@vixensfo) September 21, 2016
@Variety y’all are really gonna milk this headline aren’t you smh
— Rowena (@rosha752) September 21, 2016
@Variety Insensitive click baiters. Have some compassion for Christ’s sake. pic.twitter.com/oCmiaB9DAo
— Ruhroh30 (@Ruhroh30) September 20, 2016
@Variety pic.twitter.com/4eDv1Y7CMk
— Scarlett Targaryen (@ScarletteDrake) September 20, 2016
But hey, in Hollywood, any press is good press right?
The ad was also set to run Tuesday night during NBC’s drama “This Is Us,” something Paramount insiders told The Hollywood Reporter has been in the works.
You can watch the spot below:
