Report: There are new details emerging about a woman's rape allegations against hockey star Patrick Kane

New details have emerged in the investigation into a woman’s rape allegations against Chicago Blackhawks all-star Patrick Kane, the Buffalo News reports, citing unnamed sources close to the investigation.

“Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that the young woman who has accused the hockey superstar of rape had bite marks on her shoulders and a scratch on her leg after the alleged attack,” Buffalo News reports.

The woman alleges that she met Kane at SkyBar, a downtown Buffalo nightclub, before her and her friend accompanied him back to his gated-home in Hamburg, New York, sources told the Buffalo News.

That’s when the accuser says she went into another room of the house, where she alleges Kane “overpowered her and raped her,” sources told the Buffalo News.

Kane has not been charged with a crime but has reportedly hired a lawyer. We reached out to his attorney and will update this post if we hear back.

Since Kane entered the league in 2007, his name has been in the news for his alleged off-ice behaviour.

In August 2009, he was charged with second-degree robbery for allegedly beating and robbing a taxi cab driver over a dispute over a fare, the Chicago Tribune reported at the time. He ultimately pleaded guilty to noncriminal disorderly conduct, ESPN reported.

In January 2010, on a team road trip to Vancouver, Kane, and other teammates, were pictured riding around the city in a limousine, partying with their shirts off while accompanied by three fully clothed women.

In May 2012, Kane was spotted in Madison, Wisconsin, drunkenly celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

There is no denying Kane is one of the most talented players in the National Hockey League. Taken as the first pick overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Kane has tallied 205 goals and 352 assists in 576 career games. He has helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in the the past six years (2010, 2013 and 2015). Kane’s contract will pay him $US13.8 million in the upcoming season.

