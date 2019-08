The strangest star in the universe is not alone.

In 2015, astronomers reported unusual behaviour in the star “KIC 8462852” that they could not explain. Now, another team has discovered a second star that behaves similarly to KIC 8462852. It’s called “EPIC 204278916” and it’s even stranger than the first one.

