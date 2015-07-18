The director of the next 'Alien' movie just unleashed new concept art fans are salivating over

If you’re a fan of the ‘Alien’ movies you are probably pretty stoked about what your next director just threw up on his Instagram.

Check it out:

#alien going very well. Love this project A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Jul 16, 2015 at 12:07pm PDT

Pretty cool looking, right?

Neill Blomkamp (who recently directed “Chappie”) posted up this image on Thursday and fans are loving the little details and potential hints hidden inside.

Sigourney Weaver is pictured on the far left as Ellen Ripley. We haven’t seen Weaver in an “Alien” movie since 1997 (“Alien: Resurrection”). And it’s been even longer since we’ve seen the Hicks character, who is also in this art. Hicks hasn’t been in an “Alien” movie since “Aliens 3” in 1992.

There’s a reason for some of this throwback action.

In an interview with Sky News we got word of from The Hollywood Reporter, Blomkamp reportedly said, “I want this film to feel like it is literally the genetic sibling of Aliens. So it’s Alien, Aliens and then this movie.”

So “Alien 3” and “Alien: Resurrection” could be ignored or dealt with in some other way.

There’s some other cool stuff built into this one image as well.

Screen Rant has some awesome thoughts on what some of this means.

They pointed out that little logo on the futuristic-looking soldier’s arm on the right. It looks like a South Korean flag. Here’s what Screen Rant thinks might be going on here:

Previous Alien installments, as well as director Ridley Scott’s Alien quasi-prequel/spinoff Prometheus, explored the actions and history behind the futuristic Weyland-Yutani Corporation (a British/Japanese multinational conglomerate). However, if that is indeed a South Korean logo on the above soldier’s(?) uniform, then it could be this individual works for a different company — one that will be introduced in Blomkamp’s Alien 5.

However they also note that it could mean “Weyland-Yutani now has a South Korean wing.”

Check out Screen Rant’s post for their full thoughts and speculation on this cool little piece of art.

Ridley Scott is a producer on the movie, but we don’t yet know a release date or a title. Although, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, the title has been chosen in secret already.

